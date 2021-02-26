Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) CFO Sells $191,761.28 in Stock

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,685,457.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

LUV stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.13. 9,734,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,105,805. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $59.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LUV. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 57.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.