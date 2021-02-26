Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) CFO Sells $191,761.28 in Stock

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,685,457.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
LUV stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.13. 9,734,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,105,805. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $59.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 57.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
