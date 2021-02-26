Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Posts Earnings Results

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. Southwest Gas updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.95-4.20 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.95-4.20 EPS.

SWX stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.35. 669,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,709. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $81.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWX shares. Bank of America cut Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

