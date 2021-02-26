SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 3.5% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 67,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 1,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $4.00 on Friday, reaching $161.82. 1,920,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,950,850. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.64 and its 200-day moving average is $174.57. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.