Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS) Insider Purchases £94,980 in Stock

Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS) insider Derek Harding bought 3,166 shares of Spectris plc (SXS.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, for a total transaction of £94,980 ($124,091.98).

On Friday, January 8th, Derek Harding acquired 5 shares of Spectris plc (SXS.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,960 ($38.67) per share, with a total value of £148 ($193.36).

LON:SXS opened at GBX 2,973 ($38.84) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 16.24. Spectris plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,058 ($26.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,256 ($42.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,083.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,748.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a GBX 46.50 ($0.61) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Spectris plc (SXS.L)’s previous dividend of $21.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Spectris plc (SXS.L)’s payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Spectris plc (SXS.L) in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris plc (SXS.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,603.57 ($34.02).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

