Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Trading Down 4.7%

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.43. Approximately 3,142,388 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,338,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 25,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $128,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 150,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $709,225.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,481.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 261,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,801. 5.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,468,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078,707 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $13,600,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,592,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,709,000 after buying an additional 2,020,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 424.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 622,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the third quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 342,941 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

