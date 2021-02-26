Spendcoin (SPND) Market Cap Tops $62.84 Million

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $62.84 million and approximately $8.32 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spendcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0242 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded up 43.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00052613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.81 or 0.00699736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00028793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00033554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00059264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00039991 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin (CRYPTO:SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.