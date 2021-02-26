Sphere (SPHR) One Day Volume Tops $7,352.00

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 26th. Sphere has a total market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $7,352.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sphere coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000928 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sphere has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,255.73 or 0.99364181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00038533 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006932 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.18 or 0.00124428 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Sphere Profile

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sphere

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

