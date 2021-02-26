Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNMSF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $29.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Spin Master from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Spin Master from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of SNMSF stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $22.40.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

