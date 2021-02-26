Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.86.

SNMSF has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. Spin Master has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.40.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.