Spire (SR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Spire (NYSE: SR) in the last few weeks:

2/25/2021 – Spire was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

2/25/2021 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Spire was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

2/11/2021 – Spire was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

2/2/2021 – Spire had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $71.00 to $69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $69.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Spire was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $69.00.

1/20/2021 – Spire had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Spire was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE SR traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $68.30. The stock had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,720. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $84.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Spire by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

