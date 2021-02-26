Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spirit AeroSystems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli forecasts that the aerospace company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

SPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.15.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $43.38 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $61.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 135.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 61,033 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 21.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,410,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,680,000 after acquiring an additional 356,096 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

