SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) PT Raised to $105.00

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SWTX opened at $89.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.15 and a beta of 0.92. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $96.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.47 and a 200 day moving average of $63.83.

In other news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 60,301 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $4,736,040.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,225,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,226,893.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,281 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,890,000 after acquiring an additional 911,500 shares in the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,732,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1,213.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,884,000 after acquiring an additional 501,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 112.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,985,000 after acquiring an additional 421,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,655,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.