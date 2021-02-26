Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th.

SII traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $34.95. 302,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,501. Sprott has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $893.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.05.

Several research firms have commented on SII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sprott from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Sprott from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

