Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. Sprouts Farmers Market updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.78-1.91 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.78-1.91 EPS.

Shares of SFM traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.11. 4,454,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,236. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SFM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

