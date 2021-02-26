SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SPX in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SPX’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $56.55 on Friday. SPX has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $60.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.92.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of SPX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,134,751.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPX by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPX by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

