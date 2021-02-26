SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

SS&C Technologies has raised its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. SS&C Technologies has a payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SS&C Technologies to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $67.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $74.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SSNC. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.88.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

