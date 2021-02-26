St. James’ Place’s (STJPF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STJPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

STJPF stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,757. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

