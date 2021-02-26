STA Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,995 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 95.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,995 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWP. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.63. 63,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,486. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.97 and a 12 month high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.