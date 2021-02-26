STA Wealth Management LLC Acquires 144,499 Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,499 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF accounts for 1.5% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. STA Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.87% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF worth $15,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ITM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,089. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.65. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $35.77 and a twelve month high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.