STA Wealth Management LLC Acquires 27,855 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,855 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. STA Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $15,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 538.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,279,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,162,000 after buying an additional 2,765,697 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,731,000. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,315,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,307.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after buying an additional 293,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 849.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 279,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after buying an additional 250,010 shares during the last quarter.

IEUR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.35. 23,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,310. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $54.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.72.

