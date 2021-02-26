STA Wealth Management LLC Acquires 35,901 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

STA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 157.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,901 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 518,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,358,000 after purchasing an additional 85,477 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 46,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the period.

Shares of BAB stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.34. 22,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,679. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $35.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.27.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

