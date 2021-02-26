STA Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 37,506 Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Savior LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,764. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $102.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.84.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.