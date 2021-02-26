STA Wealth Management LLC Buys 255,301 Shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

STA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 93.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,301 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. STA Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 4.74% of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF worth $11,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 679,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 46,428 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MLN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,976. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.58.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.