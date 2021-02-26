STA Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,934 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,940. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.95. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $49.12 and a one year high of $91.34.

