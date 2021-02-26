STA Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 223,588 iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 223,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,000. STA Wealth Management LLC owned 0.38% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,079,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after buying an additional 88,978 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,102.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 122.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.78. The company had a trading volume of 38,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,264. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $30.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.56.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.