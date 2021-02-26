STA Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

STA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.78.

PEP stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

