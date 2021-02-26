STA Wealth Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

STA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of PHYS stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.74. 33,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,996. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

