STA Wealth Management LLC Has $10.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

STA Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,913 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 1.0% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. STA Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $10,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.41. The company had a trading volume of 320,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,340. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.58. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $96.93.

