STA Wealth Management LLC Has $21.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

STA Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,936 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 2.1% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $21,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 32,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,279,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,999,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.04. 2,761,689 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.38.

