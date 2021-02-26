STA Wealth Management LLC Has $23.15 Million Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

STA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,032 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 2.2% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. STA Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $23,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $73,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000,000 after acquiring an additional 227,024 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,489,000 after acquiring an additional 113,810 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,033,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 477,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.84. 8,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,356. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $59.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.25.

