STA Wealth Management LLC Has $3.94 Million Stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

STA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 250.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 412,500 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 149.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sorrento Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

SRNE stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,110,787. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.