STA Wealth Management LLC Has $38.47 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

STA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,188 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. STA Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MBS ETF worth $38,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 10,595 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.95. The stock had a trading volume of 75,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,125. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.08.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.