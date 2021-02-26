STA Wealth Management LLC Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

STA Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,428 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,076,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,046 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,912,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,676,000 after purchasing an additional 412,815 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,725,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,684,000 after purchasing an additional 408,585 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,434,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,699,000 after purchasing an additional 233,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,424 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.22. 29,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,684. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $46.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average is $51.03.

