STA Wealth Management LLC Has $7.01 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

STA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.15. 20,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,142. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $67.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.57.

