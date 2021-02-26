STA Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,164,000 after buying an additional 1,192,349 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,920,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,239,000 after buying an additional 1,182,659 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,310,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,733,000 after acquiring an additional 740,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,824,000 after acquiring an additional 590,477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.31. 59,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,553. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.47.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

