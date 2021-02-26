STA Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

STA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,311 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.06. The company had a trading volume of 341,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,680,351. The company has a market capitalization of $370.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.81%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.39.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 183,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $27,621,756.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,872,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,705,000 shares of company stock worth $1,272,824,395 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.