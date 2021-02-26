STA Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

STA Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,902 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 860.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after buying an additional 953,633 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 305.6% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 11,051 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.42. The stock had a trading volume of 345,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,309,992. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.06. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $109.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

