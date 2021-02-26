STA Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

STA Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,092,000 after purchasing an additional 376,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,006,000 after purchasing an additional 155,727 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,084,000 after purchasing an additional 351,382 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,115,000 after purchasing an additional 92,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,739,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.10. The stock had a trading volume of 383,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500,995. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $208.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

