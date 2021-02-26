STA Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,742 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

STA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,672 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,649 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,661,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,497 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,358,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,487,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 917,982 shares of company stock worth $120,898,322. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,786,404. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $305.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.96.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

