STA Wealth Management LLC Purchases 295,347 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,141,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,347 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 7.5% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $78,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 146,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,137,000 after buying an additional 52,175 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,998,000. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 406,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,102,000 after buying an additional 23,140 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 930.5% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 83,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 75,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,561,000.

IEFA stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.28. 12,054,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.53.

