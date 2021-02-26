STA Wealth Management LLC Purchases 44,848 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

STA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,848 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $8,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 466,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,056,000 after purchasing an additional 124,995 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 32,665 shares in the last quarter. Model Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,082,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,199 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $40.21. 301,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,070. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $39.29 and a one year high of $51.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average of $45.21.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.