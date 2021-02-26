STA Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $31.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,047.73. 69,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,145.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,933.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1,709.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.