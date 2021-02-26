STA Wealth Management LLC Sells 20,114 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

STA Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,114 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,176,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,500,859. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

