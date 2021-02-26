Stably USD (USDS) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $767,694.74 and approximately $1,483.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stably USD has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Stably USD token can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00002020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00054793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $334.64 or 0.00712017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00029607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00034701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00059930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Stably USD Token Profile

Stably USD is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,776,452 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,821 tokens. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

