Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.97

Shares of Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.97 ($0.50) and traded as high as GBX 58 ($0.76). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 58 ($0.76), with a volume of 147,781 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on shares of Staffline Group in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of £40.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 57.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 37.97.

About Staffline Group (LON:STAF)

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

