Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.97

Shares of Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.97 ($0.50) and traded as high as GBX 58 ($0.76). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 58 ($0.76), with a volume of 147,781 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on shares of Staffline Group in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of £40.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 57.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 37.97.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

