Standard Chartered’s (SCBFY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SCBFY has been the subject of several other reports. AlphaValue raised Standard Chartered to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SCBFY stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,692. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $15.60.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

