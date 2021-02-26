Standard Chartered’s (SCBFY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SCBFY has been the subject of several other reports. AlphaValue raised Standard Chartered to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SCBFY stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,692. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $15.60.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

