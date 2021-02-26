Standard Motor Products, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Standard Motor Products in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.29 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SMP. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

SMP opened at $41.54 on Friday. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The company has a market cap of $932.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 91.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 572.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 335.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

