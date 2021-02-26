Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1319 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Stantec has raised its dividend by 18.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Stantec has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stantec to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.51 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

STN stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.35. 194,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,438. Stantec has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

STN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Stantec from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stantec from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.32.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

