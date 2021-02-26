Stantec (TSE:STN) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Stantec from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.90.

Shares of TSE STN traded up C$1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$50.36. 202,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16. The company has a market cap of C$5.60 billion and a PE ratio of 28.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.04. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$31.00 and a 12 month high of C$50.53.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$62,562.30.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

