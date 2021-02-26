Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$54.00 at ATB Capital

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.23% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Stantec from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Stantec from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.90.

TSE:STN traded up C$1.47 on Friday, reaching C$50.36. The stock had a trading volume of 202,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,452. The company has a market cap of C$5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.04. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$31.00 and a 12-month high of C$50.53.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$62,562.30.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

